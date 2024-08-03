Man shares the PHOTOs the man who is with his missing phone has been taking







Saturday, August 3, 2024 - A South African marketing executive has shared photos a man who has been with his missing phone has been taking.

The South African executive said he has been searching for his phone that went missing yesterday August 2.

He said he has been calling it and the phone has just been ringing.

The South African man said he however noticed all the photos the man with his phone has been taking as they have all been dropping in his backup drive.

“So I lost my phone earlier today .. tried calling it. It just rings. So this guy is busy taking selfies just saw these pictures in my backup drive Please help me find him. The current location is Benin Street Ethefen Section Tembisa” he wrote