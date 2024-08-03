Detectives arrest a man who abducted a 5-year-old boy and demanded a ransom of Ksh 100,000 from his family.





Saturday, August 3, 2024 - A team of DCI Detectives and General Duty officers from Endebess Sub-county have arrested a 27-year-old man and subsequently rescued a five-year-old minor believed to have been abducted by him and transported to Kapnandi area in Uganda.

Hosea Kiptoo Satia, a resident of Kolongei area in Matumbei location is believed to have abducted the minor on 23/07/2024 and later sneaked into Uganda where the minor was left in the hands of a fairly old granny namely Celestine Koronyeny as Satia was demanding Ksh 100,000 in exchange of the child's freedom.



After days of investigations, the detectives smoked the suspect from his hideout where he led them to Uganda leading to the rescue of the young lad and the arrest of the second suspect.



Working with a children's officer, the kid was handed over to the parents as the suspects were being processed for arraignment.



The suspects have been arraigned and released on a Ksh 100,000 cash bail.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.