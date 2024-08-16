SAKAJA among 22 Governors who will be sent home in 2027 by 8 AM – Latest Opinion Poll shows.





Friday, August 16,2024 - A recent opinion poll conducted by a local daily indicates that if elections were held today, Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja would be among 22 governors who would not be re-elected due to mismanagement of resources and corruption.

The poll showed that 63% of their respondents from Nairobi County would vote Sakaja out in 2027.

Other than Nairobi County, other counties that would have had a higher probability of firing their governors include Laikipia, Nyamira, Garissa, Baringo, Nandi, Lamu, Meru, Kakamega, Kajiado Bomet, and Isiolo according to the survey.

Other counties that would send their governors packing are; Samburu, Kilifi, Uasin Gishu, Bungoma, Nyandarua, Nakuru, Vihiga, Kericho, Tana River, and West Pokot.

"If an election was to be held today, governors in 22 counties would likely be defeated, they include, Laikipia governor Joshua Irungu, Nyamira governor Amos Nyaribo, Garissa governor Nathif Jama, and Baringo county governor Benjamin Cheboi," the statement read in part.

