KALONZO MUSYOKA is a real watermelon as he says he is ready to engage with RAILA ODINGA despite vilifying him for joining RUTO’s Government.





Friday, August 16, 2024 - Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka surprised many Kenyans after he said he was ready to engage with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who has since joined President William Ruto’s government to ‘eat’.

The former vice president has been a sharp critic of the presumed deal between Ruto and Raila Odinga.

But speaking at the Oslo Center Africa Youth Forum on Thursday, Kalonzo revealed that he was willing to have talks with the former premier.

Kalonzo stated that Raila remains the opposition outfit's defacto leader until an official decision is made about his position.

"You see, we must continue to engage with Raila Odinga. He is, as we speak, the leader of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition. There is no way we will not engage with him going forward.

"So that is expected until we come to a decision on whether to release him to go completely to the AU," Kalonzo said.

The wiper boss insisted that the Azimio coalition is still intact, adding that he was focused on forming a strong alliance to take on Ruto during the 2027 General Election.

Initially, Kalonzo accused Raila Odinga of hijacking Gen Z protests after five of his luminaries were appointed to Ruto’s cabinet.

The five are; Hassan Joho, Opiyo Wandayi, Wycliffe Oparanya, John Mbadi, and Beatrice Moe.

