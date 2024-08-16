KAWIRA MWANGAZA turns to God ahead of her impeachment vote at the Senate - She doesn’t fear anything!





Friday, August 16,2024 - Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza has remained resilient as she awaits the Senate’s decision on her potential impeachment.

On Wednesday, senators agreed to use the plenary to probe the charges leveled against Kawira by the Meru MCAs.

A day after the senator's crucial decision, Kawira Mwangaza turned to biblical references to show she was not worried about the impeachment motion.

Without quoting the exact Bible verse, Kawira said God will always defend and protect her against the conspiracy by her enemies.

"Today, God will be your defender and protector, He will defend you against all conspiracy and protect you from the arrow of the enemy.

"Your life will be secured by the blood of Jesus," Kawira said.

According to Kawira, God will always make sure you witness the downfall of those planning evil against you.

"You will see the downfall of anyone who wishes you evil. Your life will shine like the sun by day and become bright like the moon at nite.

"No evil hand will cover your glory because the sun and moon can't be stopped from shining," she stated.

Kawira was impeached by Meru MCAs over what they termed as gross misconduct and violation of the constitution among many other minor accusations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST