Sad news as GEORGE MBOYA takes his own life days after he was recorded pleading for help in the U.S. where he was homeless (Heartbreaking Video).





Monday, August 12, 2024 - A Kenyan man identified as George Jerry Mboya alias Kobi has passed on, days after he was filmed in the United States of America pleading for help.

Mboya was filmed by a fellow Kenyan while stranded in the streets after reportedly losing everything and being kicked out of his rented house.

“I lost everything” the distressed man was heard saying in the video before breaking down.

He revealed that he was battling liver disease and asked for assistance to get a hotel room.

Sadly, he passed away before he could get help.

George reportedly took his own life, days after a video of him pleading for help was shared online.

A eulogy circulating online shows that he died on 31st July.

We understand that he moved to the US 10 years ago and he was doing well before alcoholism took a toll on him.

He leaves behind two children- a boy and a girl.





His body was cremated on Friday and the remains will be transported to Kenya for burial.

🇰🇪🇰🇪 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 A video of a distressed Kenyan in the US who was asking for assistance has been circulating online. I unfortunately only saw it today.



On asking if he eventually found help, a second message came in that the Kenyan had died. What happened in between? How old is the… pic.twitter.com/shQwJMhTCt — Mudge Rulf (@MudgeRulf) August 11, 2024

