Ex-CS MOSES KURIA says his phone has gone silent since President RUTO dismissed him from the cabinet





Tuesday, July 13, 2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has shared how he's coping with life a month after President William Ruto dismissed him from the cabinet.

Kuria was one of 21 Cabinet Secretaries dismissed after youthful Kenyans protested in the streets demanding a new cabinet.

In an interview on Citizen TV Monday, Kuria revealed that his phone calls have decreased drastically.

The former CS noted that he was tempted to take his phone to a technician, thinking it might have an issue.

However, Kuria maintained that it was all part of life for a national public servant, adding that it has both positive and negative aspects.

“Other than this show from morning to evening, I have just been minding my business. The calls have dried up. Twice I have had the temptation of taking the phone to the fundi, nini mbaya. No calls.

"You know, sometimes when you are somewhere in the past in a show like this, you know that the calls that are coming in are like this.

"Now you wonder, ala, is this a recorded show or a live show? But it is okay you know life is an experience; we need all that. It is not easy," Kuria stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST