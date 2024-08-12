He is a about to get into a torture chamber - Netizens react as CS MBADI’s former girlfriend, AOKO OTIENO, proves she is pregnant and shows off her baby daddy (PHOTOs).

Monday, August 12, 2024 - Controversial political blogger and CS John Mbadi’s ex-girlfriend, Aoko Otieno, has announced her pregnancy.
Aoko took to her X account and posted a photo of a pregnancy
test kit which turned positive and shared a photo of her baby daddy, who is
reportedly a teacher in one of the international schools.
She then quickly deleted the tweet but hawk-eyed X users
had already taken screenshots.
Aoko’s pregnancy has sparked reactions, with most people
sympathizing with her baby daddy because of her erratic behaviours.
"I really pity this guy because he is about to get into
a torture chamber emotionally and mentally. Men, you need to put this brother
into serious prayers,’’ an X user reacted.
‘’Prayers? That won't help. This man should be on the next available plane headed to a mystery location.
"Hata yeye asijue anaenda
wapi,’’ another user wrote.
Aoko, in an earlier tweet, had vowed that she would never get a child and confessed that she hates motherhood.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
