God bless OSCAR SUDI as he gifts RAILA’s man NURU OKANGA a Sh3 million house and offers him Sh 1.3 million to start a business

Tuesday, August 20, 2024 - Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has offered former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's sycophant-in-chief, Nuru Okanga, Sh 1.3 million to start a business.
Sudi announced this Monday night
when the two met on the Obinna TV show.
Apart from the financial
support, he further promised to buy him a three-bedroom house in Nairobi under
the affordable housing program.
Sudi's gesture follows his
earlier promise to "change his life" after revealing the challenging
living conditions, including showering outside.
"Wewe kama Okanga unataka
nikusaidie aje (how do you want me to help you, Okanga)?"Sudi asked.
"Sema shida zako zote hapa
leo. Solution iko hapa, uko na shida gani? Sema zote yeye (Sudi) atakuambia
ataona hii na hii (Share all your problems today. The solution is here.
What issues do you have? Sudi will help),"
Obinna stressed.
In response, Okanga said he is
the breadwinner in his family and that he has been planning to start a salon
for his wife but lacks capital.
"If I get Sh300,000, kwa
sababu hiyo ni yake, Niko sawa. Nimkeep busy," he explained.
He went on:
"Mimi kama Nuru Okanga
shida zangu zote ni mingi, lakini nataka niende straightforward, kama unaeza
nipatia Sh1m maisha yangu itakuwa sana (I have many problems as Nuru Okanga but
to be precise, if you give me Sh1 million my life will be okay)," he
stated.
Okanga plans to invest the money in a posho mill and set up
a car wash, a kiosk, and a furniture shop in his rural home.
Some Sh300,000, he said, will be
used to open a salon for his wife.
"I will go and set up
businesses and become stable," he added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments