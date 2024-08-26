RUTO urges all Kenyans including Kikuyus to support RAILA ODINGA‘s AUC Chairperson bid –The old man has enough experience





Monday, August 26, 2024 - President William Ruto has continued to drum up support for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is vying for the African Union Commission Chairperson post.

Speaking in Kakamega County on Saturday, Ruto urged Kenyans to unite and back Raila's bid as it is important for the nation.

"We should be united because we have an opportunity as a country to produce the next chairman of the Africa Union Commission, we must work together.

"It is not a position that belongs to a person. It is our collective position as a country and therefore all of us must support our former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for that position," Ruto said.

The President said that Kenya should position itself appropriately in the African continent as it is the future in all aspects.

"It is a position that will allow our country to serve at that level and we have confidence that our former Prime Minister has the requisite experience understanding and knowledge to provide leadership for our continent."

Ruto was speaking when he attended the homecoming ceremony of Cooperatives and MSMEs CS Wycliffe Oparanya.

