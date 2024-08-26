I am uniting Mt Kenya region, the same way RUTO is uniting the country through broad-based government – GACHAGUA says.





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has lauded President William Ruto for forming a broad-based government with opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Saturday during the Maa Community 25th Interministries Union prayers at Inkinyie Primary and Junior Secondary School grounds in Kajiado Central, Kajiado County, Gachagua stated that President Ruto reconstituted an inclusive government to demonstrate the importance of working with even former opponents in elections for the good of the nation.

“The President has done well in opening up Kenya for talks, allowing us to seek friendship from across the country.

"Next week, he will be in the Nyanza region, seeking friendship. That is the way to go,” the Deputy President said.

He said some people in the country have attacked him in the past for his efforts to unite the Mt. Kenya region.

“Some people misunderstood my call for unity in the Mt Kenya Region. How can you unite Kenya before uniting the community?

“How can I ask the Maa to unite when I have not done the same with my people?

"For us to get national cohesion, and for the country to be one, all communities must come together first, then we have one nation,” he said.

Gachagua said he will continue seeking and strengthening traditional friendships between the Mt Kenya communities and the Maa as part of the initiative to build a strong Kenya.

