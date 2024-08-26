See why most African Heads of State prefer Djibout’s MAHAMOUD YOUSSOUF as the next AUC Chairperson over RAILA ODINGA – Pray for BABA!





Monday, August 26, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged about how African heads of state are opposed to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's bid for African Union Chairperson

Raila, 79, wants to replace Mousa Faki, who retires in February 2025 after serving 2 four year terms.

With 70% of Africa’s population being youth, African heads of state are keen to appoint a young person who resonates with the youth.

By February 2025, Raila Odinga will be 80 years old, which is contributing to African heads of state's doubts about the former Kenyan premier's suitability for the role.

Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister Mahamoud Youssouf is the preferred candidate among African heads of state due to his age and impressive academic record, unlike Raila, who is an academic dwarf.

Born in 1965 and educated in Djibouti, Youssouf furthered his studies in France, the UK—where he studied business management at the University of Liverpool—Canada, and Belgium at the Université libre de Bruxelles.

He began his diplomatic career in the 1990s, leading the Foreign Ministry's Arab Affairs Department.

He later served as Djibouti’s ambassador to Egypt and as Minister-Delegate for International Cooperation before becoming Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in 2005.

The Kenyan DAILY POST