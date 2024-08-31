RUTO unveils plans to hire more RAILA’s allies into Government – The ODM ‘experts’ that BABA donated must be doing a good job





Saturday, August 31, 2024 - President William Ruto must be quite impressed by the ODM experts that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has donated to his administration.

This is after he hinted at a plan to hire more ODM leaders into his government.

While addressing the residents of Ugunja in Siaya during Cabinet Secretary James Wandayi's homecoming ceremony, Ruto vowed to end Raila’s ODM’s dominance by poaching its members ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He revealed that he held a meeting with a section of the party leaders including Minority leader Junet Mohamed during which they deliberated on the way forward.

According to the Head of State, he reached an agreement with the party leaders to join him in 2027 when he will be seeking a second term in office.

“I want to say that now we have the new Leader of the Minority Junet Mohamed, and yesterday we agreed that after three years they will quit the role of the opposition and leave it for others,” Ruto revealed.

"Because all of us will be in government. After three years those looking for an opposition role can take it.”

Ruto also dismissed allegations of duping Kenyans by including a section of ODM party leaders in his new-look administration.

The Head of State underscored the need for leaders to work together regardless of their political affiliations and commended the former Prime Minister for accepting his request to work together.

"I have heard one of the leaders claiming that our pact with Raila Odinga was a big joke to the people of Kenya. I want to tell them that Raila Odinga knows what is good for Kenya," Ruto clarified.

"I am sure that Raila's stand to work with me for the progress and stability of our nation is the right decision at this point," he added.

