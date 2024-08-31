RUTO hints at forming an alliance with RAILA ahead of 2027 – Is BABA fooling Kenyans about his secret pact with the president?





Saturday, August 31, 2024 - President William Ruto has hinted at forming a new alliance with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during the thanksgiving ceremony of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi in Siaya County, Ruto revealed that he agreed with the leader of the Minority in the National Assembly Junet Mohammed that the Opposition role should be handed to other people in three years.

“Yesterday we agreed with the leader of the minority Junet Mohamed that after three years we will find new people to take over the Opposition leadership because we will all be on the government side,” said Ruto.

This comes even as Raila and his allies have dismissed claims of agreeing to support Ruto in 2027.

At the same time, the Head of State commended Raila, saying his move to work with him was the right decision.

“Raila Odinga knows what is good for Kenya. I am sure that his stand to work with me for the stability, progress, and unity of our people is the right decision at this point in time,” Ruto added.

Ruto’s remarks come after he appointed five key members of the ODM party to join the cabinet.

The five include; Hassan Joho (Mining, Blue Economy), Wycliffe Oparanya (Cooperatives and MSME Development), John Mbadi (National Treasury) Opiyo Wandayi (Energy and Petroleum), and Beatrice Askul (EAC).

The Kenyan DAILY POST