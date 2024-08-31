KALONZO loses it as he goes bonkers on JUNET MOHAMED for ‘stealing his job’ and talking down on him – Look!





Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has fired back at Minority Leader Junet Mohamed for "stealing his job" as the new Opposition leader following former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s exit from active politics.

This is after Junet declared himself as the country’s new Opposition leader following Raila’s exit, by virtue of his position as the Minority Leader in Parliament, and told Kalonzo to find something else to do.

Addressing members of the press in Mombasa, Kalonzo accused Junet of taking it upon himself to police public opinion and unilaterally imposing his authority on the Kenyan people despite holding other senior positions in government.

The former Vice President further dismissed Junet's claims as a joke, urging Kenyans not to take his sentiments seriously.

Kalonzo clarified that despite the altercation over who would take up the role of the Opposition leader, he was still on good terms with the Suna East MP.

“What our friends are talking about here, as we await the discussions about the NADCO report, I was the co-chair who brought the report to parliament,” the Wiper party leader stated.

“Of course, he is the leader in Parliament, we don't have a problem with that. I often speak with Junet and advise him, so don't take him seriously,” Kalonzo added.

Kalonzo also expressed intentions to continue working with Raila’s ODM despite some of its members joining President William Ruto's administration.

