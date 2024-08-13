RUTO now begs Kenyans to accept his ‘handshake’ with RAILA Odinga and support their broad-based Government.





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 - President William Ruto has pleaded with leaders from various political formations to support his handshake with ODM Leader Raila Odinga to unite the country.

Speaking during his development tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties yesterday, Ruto said tribal and sectoral politics was outdated thus the move to co-opt ODM members into his Cabinet.

He appealed to leaders who do not support the broad-based government to do so in the spirit of patriotism.

"I want to tell fellow leaders that this is not the time for us to be disunited, to think about selfish interests or our political formations. This is the time to think about Kenya," remarked Ruto.

"Let us all work together towards transformation, progress, and unity so that we can overcome poverty," he added.

Present were Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Kisii Governor Simba Arati, MPs, and MCAs.

On his part, Gachagua said he fully supported the recently appointed Cabinet Secretaries, including those from ODM.

“Kenya belongs to all of us. We will therefore support the President in his quest to unite the country,” he said.

