RUTO and RAILA are in deep trouble as KALONZO vows to sponsor Gen Zs to send them home come 2027 – Look!





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka may have just found a way to defeat President William Ruto and his ODM 'friend' Raila Odinga come 2027.

This follows his plan to sponsor Gen Z candidates for political seats in 2027 to replace the older generation.

This was revealed by Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo, who indicated that the Wiper Party is actively encouraging members of Gen Z to register as voters and join political parties, with a particular emphasis on those dissatisfied with the current parliamentary representation.

Maanzo emphasized that Kalonzo’s party is open to receiving Gen Z individuals who are eager to run for political seats but feel sidelined by their own parties.

"We want to encourage Gen Z to register as voters and join political parties," said Senator Maanzo.

"The Wiper Party is open to receiving all the Gen Zs who want to run for seats and have been denied the opportunity by their own party. We can sponsor you to run for various seats in the country."

This announcement comes as the country marks two years since the last general election, a period marked by increasing discontent among younger Kenyans who feel that Parliament has become a "rubber stamp of the executive.”

Kalonzo’s move to sponsor Gen Z candidates is seen as a strategic effort to rejuvenate the Wiper party and attract young voters and candidates for political positions, who have increasingly become disillusioned with traditional politics.

By positioning itself as a party willing to embrace fresh, young leaders, Wiper aims to tap into the energy and enthusiasm of Gen Z, a demographic that could influence future elections.

