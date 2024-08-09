RUTO is tormenting WANJIGI the way dictator MOI did to KENNETH MATIBA – UHURU was GOD-sent!





Friday, August 9, 2024 - President William Ruto is a reincarnation of late former dictator Daniel Arap Moi, going by what his administration is doing to renowned billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi

In the 1990s, Moi, who ruled with an iron fist, tortured Kenneth Matiba for criticizing his regime and calling for the end of the one-party state.

Matiba and other second liberation heroes like Raila Odinga almost paid the ultimate price for criticizing the Moi regime.

The same is happening to Jimmy Wanjigi, who is being tortured and frustrated for opposing the corrupt Ruto regime.

On Thursday evening, a contingent of police acting on Ruto's orders broke into Jimmy Wanjigi’s Muthaiga home and conducted a search.

Wanjigi's lawyers revealed that officers conducted two searches at different times without a warrant.

They also caused damage and took valuables, including money, phones, iPads, and watches.

Wanjigi dismissed claims that police discovered communication gadgets and four teargas canisters in his vehicles, alleging they were planted by 'D-Minus covidiots'

The Kenyan DAILY POST