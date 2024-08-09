Watch video of police officers breaking into billionaire JIMMY WANJIGI’s palatial home - They had a hard time breaking the expensive door (VIDEO).





Friday, August 9, 2024 - On Thursday night, a contingent of heavily armed police officers broke into the home of prominent businessman and billionaire Jimmy Wanjigi after he was ordered to surrender.

The rogue police officers had a hard time breaking the expensive door before accessing his home, where they conducted a search without a court order and harassed his family.

The night raid was conducted after acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli appealed to the businessman to surrender to police over claims of funding anti-government protests.

According to the acting IG, Wanjigi is suspected of funding Thursday’s ‘Nane Nane’ demonstrations.

He claimed that police trailed a motorcade belonging to the businessman towards his residence where one was intercepted outside the gate as others made their way inside the compound and the gate was closed.

A search conducted in the car led to the recovery of grenades and tear gas canisters.

Watch the video of the night raid.

THE KNOCK at Jimi Wanjigi’s house. A view from inside. pic.twitter.com/6ZVTbIK277 — Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) August 9, 2024

Jimi Wanjigi’s wife pleads “don’t shoot me” as paramilitary unit storms their Muthaiga home. Police claim they found paraphanelia on his property that could link him to the recent protests in Kenya. pic.twitter.com/IrN7gqq0R2 — John-Allan Namu (@johnallannamu) August 9, 2024

