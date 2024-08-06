RUTO is not listening to the Gen Z’s demands as World Bank gives him another loan despite the protests – See the billions he has received?





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - The World Bank is set to approve a loan for President William Ruto to help him implement the second phase of the Kenya Social Economic Inclusion Project (KSEIP).

The Bank is expected to inject Ksh26 billion (USD200 Million) into the project by October.

KSEIP is a project through which the government aims to disburse funds for senior citizens and vulnerable individuals in society.

Furthermore, the World Bank noted that the project is in its Concept Review Stage where the Bank would consider alternatives for the implementation of the second phase.

Additionally, the projects will be under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection and the National Drought Management Authority.

The disbursement is expected to be used for the financial year 2025 beginning July 1, 2025, and where the funds will be disbursed to vulnerable and older generations in social support.

The government has been utilising the funds already disbursed in the 2024 financial year.

This announcement comes after the government registered senior citizens for monthly stipends in September 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST