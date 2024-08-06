Is MOSES KURIA begging for a job from RAILA ODINGA after President RUTO sacked him from his Cabinet? – LOOK!





Tuesday, August 6,2024 - Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria left tongues wagging after he was spotted at former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s offices at Capitol Hill on Monday.

Since the formation of a government of national unity, Capitol Hill has become another mini-state where senior government officials and politicians gather to seek advice from the old man.

On Monday, Kuria, who was recently sacked from the cabinet, was among politicians who visited Raila Odinga at his offices in Upper Hill.

"This morning at Capitol Hill I held a meeting with my friend Rt. Hon Raila Odinga.

"We discussed various issues facing the nation at the moment.

"I thanked Baba for bending backward (Yet again) to save the country from self-destruction," Kuria wrote on his X page.

During their discussion, Kuria and Raila focused on the forthcoming national dialogue, which aims to achieve deliberate structural reforms for a lasting solution.

Kuria emphasized his commitment to collaborating with other like-minded individuals to address and resolve the nation's current challenges effectively.

