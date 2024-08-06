GACHAGUA now warns RUTO’s allies spreading falsehood about his ‘deteriorating’ relationship with the President – Look!





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has sent a tough warning to President William Ruto’s allies who are spreading false information concerning his relationship with the Head of State.

Speaking during an interview, Gachagua disputed claims that he does not see eye-to-eye with the President.

According to him, his working relationship with Ruto is firm and geared towards transforming the country.

The DP noted that Ruto even consulted him before making the final decision on the broad-based government that saw allies of Raila Odinga being nominated to the cabinet.

"There exists no bad blood between President Ruto and I. We have a good relationship and as his principal assistant he consults me on various issues, for instance on the formation of the broad-based Government, before making the final decision,” said Gachagua.

“He has assigned me many other mandates such as Chairing and Coordinating Inter-Governmental relations between the National Government and County Governments including Chairing the Inter-Governmental Budget and Economic Council (IBEC)," he added.

Gachagua said as the President’s Principal assistant, he can't contradict Ruto’s position, adding that his duty is to serve Kenyans and execute the roles assigned to me by the Head of State.

The Kenyan DAILY POST