RUTO is not in your league! You are a village elder - ICHUNG’WAH shuts up GACHAGUA





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah has blasted Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for claiming that he was in the same league as President William Ruto.

During a development tour in Kirinyaga County over the weekend, Gachagua urged MPs to play in their own league, as he and Ruto are in a completely different one.

He accused some of the MPs of engaging in divisive politics in the Mt. Kenya region.

"I ask the MPs to do their work. The work of the presidency is mine and the president's.

"We're the ones with a say and if we haven't said anything, others should keep quiet.

"Concentrate on your job and let the president and deputy president play their league.

"Don't bring divisive politics into this region," Gachagua remarked.

However, in a rejoinder, Ichung'wah told off Gachagua that Ruto was way above 'his league'.

According to Ichung’wah, Gachagua is obsessed with village politics while Ruto plays at a global level.

"League? Which league? President William Ruto ain’t in that league. Way above. Deal with your situation," Ichung'wah stated.

While in Kirinyaga, Gachagua further noted that the people of Mt Kenya had invested in President Ruto's government.

He asked leaders not to make divisive statements that confuse the public.

“The people of Mt. Kenya, this is our government. We invested in this government.

"I’ve heard people saying that we should leave the government.

"How can we leave our own government? I want to ask leaders not to make statements that confuse the public,” Gachagua stated.

