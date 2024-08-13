JOHN MBADI is already feeling the heat at Treasury as he now plans to re-introduce the rejected Finance Bill 2024 through the back door – Look!





Tuesday, August 13, 2024 - The National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has surprised Kenyans.

This is after he unveiled plans to reintroduce certain clauses from the withdrawn Finance Bill 2024 to salvage the country's economic prospects.

This is despite having been among those who voted to reject the draconian Finance Bill 2024 in totality.

Speaking during the handover ceremony from his predecessor Njuguna Ndung'u, Mbadi emphasized the importance of revisiting key provisions that could stimulate economic growth while ensuring that public concerns are addressed.

“Yes, we have lost the Finance Bill of 2024. It will be wrong and an abuse to the people of Kenya if you tell them that you are reintroducing that bill.

"We cannot reintroduce it despite the progressive provisions in it,” Mbadi remarked.

However, he hinted at the potential to revive some of its non-contentious elements.

“The country must grow. There are provisions that were in the bill that would help the country to grow.”

Mbadi's strategy involves segmenting the Finance Bill's original proposals and reintroducing them as standalone amendments rather than a single comprehensive bill.

“Our team is already working on some of the proposals that were in the Finance Bill 2024 which we can now put together and see how to take them back to Parliament not as Finance Bill but as other proposals,” he said.

To ensure these amendments resonate with the public, Mbadi promised extensive public participation, a critical component that was seen as lacking in the initial process.

“Kenyans, we must discuss and agree that yes, we will give some relief on some important items but let us do tax exemption instead of zero rating, which ends up benefiting business people and not the consumer,” he explained.

