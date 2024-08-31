RUTO in shock as the body of a Nakuru teacher is retrieved from River Yala just after he said no one will be dumped there under his watch

Saturday, August 31, 2024 – President William Ruto was yesterday caught by surprise after a body was retrieved from River Yala barely hours after swearing that he would not let people be abducted and their bodies dumped in the said river under his watch.
This is after a family from Nakuru
identified the body of their kin who had gone missing for a week.
The family of the man, a teacher
by profession, was able to identify him after his body retrieval went viral on
social media.
Joshua Oduor Otieno a human
activist from Haki Kwetu has since called for investigations over the increased
number of bodies dumped in River Yala.
The activist revealed that they
got intelligence from a fellow activist who noticed a body floating in the
river while he was going about his activities.
Immediately he saw the body, he
informed his colleagues who subsequently facilitated the body's removal.
With the assistance of a local
diver, the body was recovered and taken to the Siaya County Referral Hospital
Mortuary where the family traveled from Nakuru and positively identified it.
Joshua has called upon human rights activists to investigate these occurrences that have become increasingly rampant.
The activist expressed concern
over the recurring cases of bodies dumped in the river without detection
by security personnel.
Oduor reckons that there could
be more bodies in the river especially after another was spotted while they
were removing that of the teacher.
A report by Missing Voices
revealed that 40 bodies were retrieved from River Yala between 2022-2023.
