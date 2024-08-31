RUTO in shock as the body of a Nakuru teacher is retrieved from River Yala just after he said no one will be dumped there under his watch





Saturday, August 31, 2024 – President William Ruto was yesterday caught by surprise after a body was retrieved from River Yala barely hours after swearing that he would not let people be abducted and their bodies dumped in the said river under his watch.

This is after a family from Nakuru identified the body of their kin who had gone missing for a week.

The family of the man, a teacher by profession, was able to identify him after his body retrieval went viral on social media.

Joshua Oduor Otieno a human activist from Haki Kwetu has since called for investigations over the increased number of bodies dumped in River Yala.

The activist revealed that they got intelligence from a fellow activist who noticed a body floating in the river while he was going about his activities.

Immediately he saw the body, he informed his colleagues who subsequently facilitated the body's removal.

With the assistance of a local diver, the body was recovered and taken to the Siaya County Referral Hospital Mortuary where the family traveled from Nakuru and positively identified it.

Joshua has called upon human rights activists to investigate these occurrences that have become increasingly rampant.

The activist expressed concern over the recurring cases of bodies dumped in the river without detection by security personnel.

Oduor reckons that there could be more bodies in the river especially after another was spotted while they were removing that of the teacher.

A report by Missing Voices revealed that 40 bodies were retrieved from River Yala between 2022-2023.

