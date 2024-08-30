"I love marriage, and loved being married'' - TOKE MAKINWA disproves narrative that she hates men as she points out her issue with relationships







Saturday, August 31, 2024 - Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has taken to social media to let some things off her chest.

In a post shared on her Instagram stories this morning, Toke reflected on how many think she is ‘man-hater or man-basher.’

Toke clarified that she loves marriage and loves being married but that this generation is turning marriage into something else.

She decried the way many people now prefer to use people and value things instead of the other way around.

The media personality stated that unless there is a change in mindset, people will start settling for doing life alone instead of the periodic happiness and disposable interactions'' being experienced today.

Toke was married to Wellness coach, Maje Ayida, for three years until it packed up in 2017.

Read her post below