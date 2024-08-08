RUTO changes the appearance of banknotes as he introduces new security features – Look!





Friday, August 9, 2024 - The Government of President William Ruto, through the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), announced that it was introducing four changes to all banknotes.

In a statement, the financial regulator indicated that going forward, all notes will bear the signature of the CBK Governor as well as that of National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo.

The notice further indicated that the year of print will be switched to 2024 while the notes will consist of new security threads with colour-changing effects.

The new changes will affect all banknotes across the board cutting across Ksh50, Ksh100, Ksh200, and Ksh500 all the way to Ksh1,000.

"The rest of the features remain the same as those of the series issued in 2019," read the notice in part.

"All banknotes currently in circulation remain legal tender and will circulate alongside the released banknotes."

CBK further announced that the release of the banknotes will commence with Ksh1,000 while other denominations will progressively follow in the coming months.

CBK explained that in the notes, which will run alongside existing ones, a user can feel the Kenya name as well as the money value of the note (such as the number 1000) while touching the note.

When the new note is held to the light, the watermark of a perfect lion's head, the text CBK, and the value of the banknote can be seen from both sides.

The security threat also appears as a continuous line when the note is held against the light.

If a user tilts the new notes at an angle, they will see a security thread color, specific for each denomination, as well as the golden band that shows the value of the banknote which is visible under ultra-violet light.

The Kenyan DAILY POST