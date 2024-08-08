RUTO changes the appearance of banknotes as he introduces new security features – Look!

Friday, August 9, 2024 - The Government of President William Ruto, through the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK), announced that it was introducing four changes to all banknotes.
In a statement, the financial
regulator indicated that going forward, all notes will bear the signature of
the CBK Governor as well as that of National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris
Kiptoo.
The notice further indicated
that the year of print will be switched to 2024 while the notes will consist of
new security threads with colour-changing effects.
The new changes will affect all
banknotes across the board cutting across Ksh50, Ksh100, Ksh200, and Ksh500 all
the way to Ksh1,000.
"The rest of the features
remain the same as those of the series issued in 2019," read the
notice in part.
"All banknotes currently in
circulation remain legal tender and will circulate alongside the released
banknotes."
CBK further announced that the
release of the banknotes will commence with Ksh1,000 while other denominations
will progressively follow in the coming months.
CBK explained that in the notes,
which will run alongside existing ones, a user can feel the Kenya name as well
as the money value of the note (such as the number 1000) while touching the
note.
When the new note is held to the
light, the watermark of a perfect lion's head, the text CBK, and the value of
the banknote can be seen from both sides.
The security threat also
appears as a continuous line when the note is held against the light.
If a user tilts the new notes at
an angle, they will see a security thread color, specific for each
denomination, as well as the golden band that shows the value of the banknote
which is visible under ultra-violet light.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
