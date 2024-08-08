RUTO may now be seriously considering disbanding Meru County after they impeached Governor MWANGAZA again – Look! Nothing is working





Friday, August 9, 2024 – Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza is such an unlucky woman.

This is after she was impeached for the third time by the Meru County Assembly yesterday.

49 MCAs voted to impeach Mwangaza out of 69 MCAs, accusing her of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and violation of the Constitution.

Deputy Majority Leader Zipporah Kinya, who tabled the impeachment motion, pointed to a series of alleged legal violations by Mwangaza.

"The governor has blatantly disregarded the law, revoking appointments, and failing to act on crucial assembly resolutions," Kinya stated, underscoring the gravity of the charges against Mwangaza.

Among the accusations, Kinya highlighted the illegal revocation of Virginia Kawira's appointment as the secretary of the county public service board.

"It is only the county assembly that has the mandate to revoke such an appointment," she asserted, further criticising the governor for failing to appoint key officials to vital county boards, thereby stalling essential services.

In a scathing indictment of Mwangaza’s conduct, Kinya accused the governor of misleading the public during a fundraiser for the family of Daniel Muthiani, popularly known as Sniper.

Mwangaza had claimed that the event raised Ksh86 million, while records show that only Ksh286,000 was collected. “This gross exaggeration not only violates public trust but also placed the deceased’s family in potential danger,” Kinya added.

The motion also accused the governor of employing 111 workers, including 79 cleaners whose presence in the office is questionable.

According to Kinya, these workers are paid through a manual payroll system, raising concerns about the transparency of the county’s employment practices.

The move to impeach Mwangaza for the third time may force President William Ruto to consider disbanding the county since nothing seems to be working in Meru.

The Kenyan DAILY POST