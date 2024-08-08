Power is sweet: See what OPARANYA’s girlfriend MARY BIKET posted after he was sworn in as Cooperatives CS (PHOTO).





Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Wycliffe Oparanya’s girlfriend Mary Biket is over the moon after he was sworn in as Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary.

She took to her Facebook account and posted a photo of Oparanya in his new office talking on the phone.

Oparanya was all smiles as he started his job at the crucial ministry.

Mary and Oparanya publicized their affair a few months ago after their photos leaked online.

See the photo that she posted after Oparanya was sworn in.





