RAILA’s ODM now hints at supporting RUTO in 2027 as political realignments take shape – Look! KALONZO may never forgive BABA for this





Monday, August 26, 2024 – Political realignments are taking shape ahead of the 2027 General Election, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has not been left out.

This is after Raila’s party hinted at supporting President William Ruto in 2027 as opposed to Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who is banking on Raila’s support base in the next election.

This was revealed by Kisii Governor Simba Arati, who hinted at a potential shift in ODM allegiance, suggesting that the party might support Ruto in the 2027 General Elections.

Arati, who is also the Deputy Party Leader of ODM, made these remarks during Wycliffe Oparanya’s homecoming event in Kakamega County on Saturday.

During his speech, Arati urged ODM Cabinet Secretaries serving in Ruto’s government to perform exceptionally well, noting that their efforts could influence future political dynamics.

"I urge ODM CSs to perform exceptionally in Ruto's government. They should work so well that Ruto is impressed.”

“Remember, Ruto was once part of ODM. If anyone in UDA tries to undermine his government, as ODM Deputy Party Leader, I will invite him to discuss how we can support him in 2027," Arati stated.

Arati’s comments appeared to be a direct message to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, cautioning him against any actions that could disrupt the cooperation between the two sides.

