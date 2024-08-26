RAILA’s ODM now hints at supporting RUTO in 2027 as political realignments take shape – Look! KALONZO may never forgive BABA for this

Monday, August 26, 2024 – Political realignments are taking shape ahead of the 2027 General Election, and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s ODM has not been left out.
This is after Raila’s party
hinted at supporting President William Ruto in 2027 as opposed to Wiper Leader
Kalonzo Musyoka, who is banking on Raila’s support base in the next election.
This was revealed by Kisii
Governor Simba Arati, who hinted at a potential shift in ODM allegiance,
suggesting that the party might support Ruto in the 2027 General
Elections.
Arati, who is also the Deputy
Party Leader of ODM, made these remarks during Wycliffe Oparanya’s homecoming
event in Kakamega County on Saturday.
During his speech, Arati urged
ODM Cabinet Secretaries serving in Ruto’s government to perform exceptionally
well, noting that their efforts could influence future political
dynamics.
"I urge ODM CSs to perform
exceptionally in Ruto's government. They should work so well that Ruto is
impressed.”
“Remember, Ruto was once part of
ODM. If anyone in UDA tries to undermine his government, as ODM Deputy Party
Leader, I will invite him to discuss how we can support him in 2027,"
Arati stated.
Arati’s comments appeared to be
a direct message to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, cautioning him against
any actions that could disrupt the cooperation between the two sides.
