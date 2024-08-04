KALONZO goes for KINDIKI’s jugular for calling Gen Z protesters criminals and hailing the police for killing them





Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka blasted Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki following his controversial remarks on Gen Z protesters.

He criticized Kindiki for calling the Gen Z protesters criminals and lauding the police for dealing with them firmly during his vetting session at the National Assembly.

According to Kalonzo, Kindiki's sentiments were unethical, saying the youthful protesters only demanded accountability from the government.

“The main reason the youths are complaining is that the same person who allowed their shooting during the protests was nominated to the cabinet," Kalonzo stated.

"He appeared before the vetting committee and called them criminals. He is calling our children criminals and that they invaded parliament,” Kalonzo added.

Kalonzo further alleged bias in the process of vetting the cabinet nominees, claiming that despite the immense scrutiny, they would still be approved for the cabinet positions.

“And despite using such a term he will still be approved to be a CS because he has a majority of MPs who will back him up,” Kalonzo alleged.

"Our take is that we do not have faith in Ruto's nominees because some of them have controversial histories. We are happy that corruption within the government has been tamed, thanks to the Gen Zs."

According to Kindiki, the police did their best to restore order during the protests, saying the buck now lies on the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to deal with any officers who operated outside the law.

