KALONZO goes for KINDIKI’s jugular for calling Gen Z protesters criminals and hailing the police for killing them

Sunday, August 4, 2024 - Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka blasted Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki following his controversial remarks on Gen Z protesters.
He criticized Kindiki for calling
the Gen Z protesters criminals and lauding the police for dealing with them
firmly during his vetting session at the National Assembly.
According to Kalonzo, Kindiki's
sentiments were unethical, saying the youthful protesters only demanded
accountability from the government.
“The main reason the youths are
complaining is that the same person who allowed their shooting during the
protests was nominated to the cabinet," Kalonzo stated.
"He appeared before the
vetting committee and called them criminals. He is calling our children
criminals and that they invaded parliament,” Kalonzo added.
Kalonzo further alleged bias in
the process of vetting the cabinet nominees, claiming that despite the immense
scrutiny, they would still be approved for the cabinet positions.
“And despite using such a term
he will still be approved to be a CS because he has a majority of MPs who will
back him up,” Kalonzo alleged.
"Our take is that we do not
have faith in Ruto's nominees because some of them have controversial
histories. We are happy that corruption within the government has been tamed,
thanks to the Gen Zs."
According to Kindiki, the police
did their best to restore order during the protests, saying the buck now lies on
the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) to deal with any officers who
operated outside the law.
