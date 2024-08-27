Truthful man RIGATHI GACHAGUA surprises African leaders as he reveals why he hated RAILA ODINGA before – Look!

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has exuded confidence in Raila Odinga’s ability to prosper as the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.
Speaking during the launch of
Raila’s AUC bid, Gachagua termed the former Prime Minister as a man of great
resilience, endurance, and perseverance.
Gachagua revealed that he
previously doubted Raila's leadership but he had since changed his mind about
Baba's leadership capacity.
According to Gachagua, he had
nothing against Odinga, and that he previously opposed him since they were both
competing for the same position in government.
“Somebody may ask why Rigathi
has had issues with the leadership of Raila Odinga, as a truthful man I had
nothing against him," Gachagua explained.
“It's only that we were
competing for the same position between him and my boss," he added.
The DP further assured the
former Prime Minister of the government and Kenyans' support as the latter
formally kicked off his campaign for the top continental role.
“Now that he is going for a bigger seat in AU, all of us from the president and the Kenyans are behind him.
"I have listened to the ground and all Kenyans across the political
divide across communities are in support of your candidature," the DP
noted.
Gachagua's sentiments on Raila
come hardly two months after Odinga defended his decision to work with the
DP amidst divergent political views, beliefs, and track records.
