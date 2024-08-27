Truthful man RIGATHI GACHAGUA surprises African leaders as he reveals why he hated RAILA ODINGA before – Look!





Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has exuded confidence in Raila Odinga’s ability to prosper as the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

Speaking during the launch of Raila’s AUC bid, Gachagua termed the former Prime Minister as a man of great resilience, endurance, and perseverance.

Gachagua revealed that he previously doubted Raila's leadership but he had since changed his mind about Baba's leadership capacity.

According to Gachagua, he had nothing against Odinga, and that he previously opposed him since they were both competing for the same position in government.

“Somebody may ask why Rigathi has had issues with the leadership of Raila Odinga, as a truthful man I had nothing against him," Gachagua explained.

“It's only that we were competing for the same position between him and my boss," he added.

The DP further assured the former Prime Minister of the government and Kenyans' support as the latter formally kicked off his campaign for the top continental role.

“Now that he is going for a bigger seat in AU, all of us from the president and the Kenyans are behind him.

"I have listened to the ground and all Kenyans across the political divide across communities are in support of your candidature," the DP noted.

Gachagua's sentiments on Raila come hardly two months after Odinga defended his decision to work with the DP amidst divergent political views, beliefs, and track records.

