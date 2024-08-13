Nobody is firing anybody; RUTO has given RAILA enough! UDA Senator quashes rumours of the looming sacking of PSs to accommodate BABA’s men and women





Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – Bomet Senator Hillary Segei has dismissed the rumours that President William Ruto is poised to sack his Principal Secretaries to accommodate ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s men and women as PSs.

This comes even as unconfirmed reports indicate that Raila is pushing for a share of at least 20 PS positions, as well as the leadership of several parastatals.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, Sigei noted that the recent meetings and interactions involving President Ruto and his Cabinet are more about fostering unity than executing a major personnel overhaul.

Sigei explained that the President’s recent focus is on addressing the aftermath of recent protests led by Gen Z activists.

He suggested that the session at State House was intended to solidify relationships and reinforce the government’s commitment to regaining public trust.

“When we saw the president together with the entire CSs and PSs in office, they had a breakfast session. I haven’t heard that one of the agenda items was a consideration of who would stay and who would go where and when,” Sigei stated.

