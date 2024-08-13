Nobody is firing anybody; RUTO has given RAILA enough! UDA Senator quashes rumours of the looming sacking of PSs to accommodate BABA’s men and women

Wednesday, August 14, 2024 – Bomet Senator Hillary Segei has dismissed the rumours that President William Ruto is poised to sack his Principal Secretaries to accommodate ODM Leader Raila Odinga’s men and women as PSs.
This comes even as unconfirmed
reports indicate that Raila is pushing for a share of at least 20 PS positions,
as well as the leadership of several parastatals.
Speaking during an interview
yesterday, Sigei noted that the recent meetings and interactions involving
President Ruto and his Cabinet are more about fostering unity than executing a
major personnel overhaul.
Sigei explained that the
President’s recent focus is on addressing the aftermath of recent protests led
by Gen Z activists.
He suggested that the session at
State House was intended to solidify relationships and reinforce the
government’s commitment to regaining public trust.
“When we saw the president
together with the entire CSs and PSs in office, they had a breakfast session. I
haven’t heard that one of the agenda items was a consideration of who would
stay and who would go where and when,” Sigei stated.
