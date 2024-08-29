RUTO and outspoken Lawyer MORARA KEBASO clash on national TV over bribery claims – Look!





Thursday, August 29, 2024 – Tensions between President William Ruto’s administration and outspoken lawyer Morara Kebaso have reached fever pitch after both sides presented conflicting claims live on national television.

Kebaso, known for his no-holds-barred criticism of government projects, ignited a firestorm when he claimed during the live show that Ruto had personally offered him a government job to entice him to stop exposing the ghost projects and corruption in government.

“I received calls from those close to the President, and eventually, the President himself reached out to me,” Kebaso stated.

“I declined the offer because I believe that there are enough people in government, and frankly, I wouldn’t want to be part of the corruption that seems pervasive there.”

The allegation quickly drew the attention of State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, who called into the show to categorically deny the claim.

Hussein dismissed Kebaso’s claims as nothing more than fiction and pure lies.

“It’s astonishing that Kebaso would fabricate such a story on national television,” Mohamed asserted.

“For the record, no such call ever took place. This is purely a figment of his imagination.”

The spokesperson, while debunking the claim, took the opportunity to acknowledge the role of accountability in governance.

He praised Kebaso’s efforts in holding the government to account but emphasised the need for accuracy and honesty in such endeavours.

Kebaso, undeterred by Mohamed’s rebuttal, doubled down on his claims.

He questioned Mohamed’s knowledge of the President’s personal communications, suggesting that the spokesperson might not be fully informed about the interactions between the Head of State and other individuals.

The confrontation between Kebaso and the State House has become a focal point in the ongoing debate about government transparency and the integrity of public officials.

The Kenyan DAILY POST