RUTO and outspoken Lawyer MORARA KEBASO clash on national TV over bribery claims – Look!

Thursday, August 29, 2024 – Tensions between President William Ruto’s administration and outspoken lawyer Morara Kebaso have reached fever pitch after both sides presented conflicting claims live on national television.
Kebaso, known for his no-holds-barred
criticism of government projects, ignited a firestorm when he claimed during
the live show that Ruto had personally offered him a government job to entice
him to stop exposing the ghost projects and corruption in government.
“I received calls from those close to the
President, and eventually, the President himself reached out to me,” Kebaso
stated.
“I declined the offer because I believe that
there are enough people in government, and frankly, I wouldn’t want to be part
of the corruption that seems pervasive there.”
The allegation quickly drew the attention of
State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed, who called into the show to
categorically deny the claim.
Hussein dismissed Kebaso’s claims as nothing
more than fiction and pure lies.
“It’s astonishing that Kebaso would fabricate
such a story on national television,” Mohamed asserted.
“For the record, no such call ever took place.
This is purely a figment of his imagination.”
The spokesperson, while debunking the claim,
took the opportunity to acknowledge the role of accountability in governance.
He praised Kebaso’s efforts in holding the
government to account but emphasised the need for accuracy and honesty in such
endeavours.
Kebaso, undeterred by Mohamed’s rebuttal,
doubled down on his claims.
He questioned Mohamed’s knowledge of the
President’s personal communications, suggesting that the spokesperson might not
be fully informed about the interactions between the Head of State and other
individuals.
The confrontation between Kebaso and the State
House has become a focal point in the ongoing debate about government transparency
and the integrity of public officials.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
