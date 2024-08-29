Me to support RUTO in 2027? Over my dead body! RAILA disappoints the 'Chief Hustler' despite the handshake





Thursday, August 29, 2024 – President William Ruto will be very disappointed with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

This is after his ODM party refused to support Ruto in 2027.

In a statement yesterday, ODM denied ever planning to form an alliance with Ruto’s UDA ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Raila Odinga-led party maintained that it was solid as it was built on a strong foundation.

The Orange party added that any word on the streets should remain on the streets.

"ODM is built on a strong foundation. It is solid, and its pillars can be felt across the country. Therefore, any word on the street should only remain on streets," the party stated.

This comes after a local daily claimed there was talk on the streets of a plan for the party to merge with the ruling party ahead of the polls.

Speaking in Kakamega County on Saturday, ODM Deputy Leader Simba Arati reiterated that the party had not entered into any pact with the UDA party.

However, he sensationally made a call to Ruto to join the ODM party should UDA members frustrate him.

