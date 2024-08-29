Coast Bus bursts into flames at Mtito Andei, a few days after a bus belonging to the same company was involved in a fatal accident that claimed the lives of eight passengers (VIDEO).





Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Passengers escaped death by a whisker after a bus belonging to Coast Bus Company burst into flames along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

Reports indicate that the fire was caused by brake fluid at the rear wheel.

Luckily all the passengers were safely evacuated from the burning bus, with no injuries recorded.

After evacuation, the passengers were transferred to a rescue bus and continued their journey to Mombasa, where they arrived safely.

This comes a few days after a bus belonging to the same company was involved in another accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway, claiming the lives of eight passengers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.