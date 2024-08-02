RUTO and BIDEN rush to finalize trade deal amid political uncertainly and tension in the U.S. and Kenya











Friday, August 2, 2024 – Political uncertainty and tension in both the United States of America and Kenya have forced U.S. President Joe Biden and his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, to rush to finalize a trade deal.

Kenya and the U.S. are gearing up for a pivotal seventh round of negotiations under the Strategic Trade and Investment Partnership (STIP), set to take place in Nairobi next week.

The urgency of the talks reflects both countries' desire to finalize a deal before the expiration of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) next year.

The talks will take place from Monday, August 5 to Friday, August 9.

This upcoming round of negotiations, steered by Assistant U.S. Trade Representative Constance Hamilton and Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Trade Alfred K’Ombudo, will address critical issues such as agriculture, customs, trade facilitation, the environment, good regulatory practices, inclusivity, and workers' rights and protections.

Both delegations aim to wrap up the discussions by the end of the year, a deadline looming large as November's U.S. elections approach.

The strategic importance of this trade deal cannot be overstated. AGOA, which has facilitated duty-free access to the US market for various African products since its enactment in 2000, is set to expire next year. This could leave Kenya in limbo if no new deal is signed.

While Kenya has benefitted, particularly in the apparel sector, there are concerns that the Act’s expiry might jeopardize broader trade interests within regional blocs like the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) and the East African Community.

