KINDIKI shocks the panel as he reveals why he remained quiet as police were killing unarmed Gen Zs during anti-govt protests – Look!





Friday, August 2, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary nominee Kithure Kindiki has revealed why he remained silent during the recent anti-government protests where police killed and maimed unarmed Gen Zs who were just demanding accountability from President William Ruto’s government.

While appearing before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments, Kindiki revealed that there was nothing he could do as the Interior CS.

According to Kindiki, he was restricted to only giving directives on policy issues and not operational orders.

He noted that there was no constitutional provision for the Interior Cabinet Secretary to issue a directive to police officers on operational duties.

“The events were mainly operational issues, the work of the minister as envisaged in article 245 of the constitution is to give the organs of national security policy direction and guidance,” Kindiki clarified.

"There are only two people who can give the police directives, the Interior CS, but only on policy issues and the Director of Public Prosecutions when demanding investigations,” he added.

The former CS clarified that the operational duties of the police were independently handled by the command section of the National Police Service.

Kindiki was the few lucky former CSs that Ruto reappointed back to their earlier dockets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST