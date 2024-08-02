Gen Zs will show you dust come 2027 – KIVUTHA KIBWANA tells KALONZO as he accuses him of being a tribal bigot





Friday, August 2, 2024 - Former Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has accused Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka of being a tribal bigot even as he claims to be fighting against tribalism in the country like the Gen Zs.

In a statement, Kibwana claimed that the former vice president was being misadvised by his inner circle to court the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying the Ge Zs will show him dust.

Kibwana observed that national ideology will triumph over tribal politics in the 2027 general election.

“Just my two cents, Kalonzo Musyoka your inner circle is misadvising you.

"How can you say you are fighting tribalism as the tribeless Gen Zs and then in the same breath state you are courting Mt Kenya?

"In 2027, national ideology will triumph over tribal politics,” said the former Makueni Governor.

This comes after Kalonzo launched a strategic move to unite the Kikuyu and Kamba communities ahead of the next general election.

Speaking in Nyeri, Kalonzo pledged to engage with the Mt Kenya region leaders.

"We are building a strong team and we are inviting all leaders who want to change Kenya in real-time and in the right direction.

"Without fear of intimidation, I have just talked to Uhuru on the phone before coming to this place. Uhuru had forewarned you and we want such straightforward leaders,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper leader also disclosed that he has been talking to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

