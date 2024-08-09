Hii Si Uchawi?: Video of RODGERS OLOO alias Nairobi Birdman communicating with his birds wows Kenyans (Watch).





Friday, August 9, 2024 - Rodgers Oloo alias Nairobi Birdman has become a common face in the bustling streets of Nairobi because of his unique talent for communicating with his birds.

He came into the limelight after he was pictured protesting in the streets of Nairobi with his birds during the anti-government protests.

Oloo has formed a bond with his three birds and communicates with them in a unique way.

He posted a video giving instructions to one of the birds and left tongues wagging.

Watch the video.

Can someone explain to us this phenomenon? pic.twitter.com/o8nO7fKRXP — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) August 9, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.