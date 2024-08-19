Mt Kenya region will support KALONZO MUSYOKA‘s presidential bid in 2022 – RUTO betrayed us and is a political conman





Monday, August 19, 2024 - Leaders from the Mt. Kenya region have labeled President William Ruto a betrayer and political conman after he struck a deal with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Due to pressure from Gen Z protests in June and July, Ruto invited Raila Odinga for talks, leading to the formation of a broad-based government.

According to Former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinard Waititu, forming a ‘Nusu Mkate’ Government with Raila Odinga was a betrayal and insult to the Mt Kenya people who voted for Ruto to be the last man in the 2022 election.

Waititu stated that to teach Ruto a lesson, the Mt. Kenya region will support Kalonzo Musyoka for the presidency in 2027, noting that he is a member of GEMA and has refused to join the Nusu Mkate government.

“The people of Mt Kenya believe that Kalonzo will be our president in 2027. Kalonzo didn’t abandon Kenyans he refused to join Ruto’s government and now he is respected and he has the torch to climb the mountain,” Waititu said.

