REVEALED: The amount of money RAILA ODINGA received from RUTO’s proxies in DUBAI to scuttle Gen Z protests.





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - New details have emerged over how Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga traveled to Dubai to receive bribes from President William Ruto to scuttle Gen Z protests.

Since early June, Gen Zs have staged protests every Tuesday, with a notable peak on June 25 when they stormed Parliament and chased MPs supporting the Finance Bill 2024, which was subsequently withdrawn by President Ruto.

The Gen Z protests almost brought the country to its knees and the President hurriedly approached Raila Odinga to help him steady his sinking ship.

According to a local daily, Raila Odinga demanded a meeting with Ruto in Dubai to discuss how to end the Gen Z protests.

According to the daily, Ruto’s government arranged the meeting, but the president was hesitant to travel abroad due to concerns about a potential Gen Z coup.

Raila Odinga traveled to Dubai with his political brokers, including Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

On his part, President Ruto sent his aides, led by his rogue aide Farouk Kibet and some family members, to meet Raila Odinga in Dubai.

During the meeting, Raila Odinga reportedly demanded Sh 2 billion and five Cabinet appointments to halt the Gen Z protests.

The money, according to the report, was transferred to an account belonging to Raila Odinga’s lawyer.

Further, Ruto honoured Raila Odinga by appointing five of his close allies into his cabinet in what is being labelled as a ‘broad-based government’.

The five are Hassan Joho (Mining and Blue Economy), Wycliffe Oparanya ( Cooperatives and MSMEs), John Mbadi (Treasury and Economic Planning ), Opiyo Wandayi ( Energy and Petroleum), and Beatrice Moe ( East Africa Community Affairs).

