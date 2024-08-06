MIGUNA MIGUNA urges Kenyans to come out in large numbers like Bangladeshis and chase RUTO from State House on Thursday





Tuesday, August 6, 2024 - Firebrand lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has urged Kenyan Gen Zs and Millennials to come out in large numbers on Thursday and oust President William Ruto from power.

Dubbed ‘Nane Nane March’, the Gen Zs and Millennials have vowed to camp at Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) on Thursday and call for the resignation of President William Ruto and his corrupt administration.

If he does not resign by the afternoon, Gen Zs and Millennials have vowed to organize a 1 million-person march to State House to evict Ruto, similar to how Bangladeshi citizens pressured former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign on Monday.

Miguna urged Gen Zs and millennials to ensure Ruto resigns, criticizing him for appointing his girlfriend, Soipan Tuya, as Cabinet Secretary for Defence, likening it to the practices of African dictators.

“The illegal appointment of Soipan TUYA, who is @WilliamsRuto’s SECOND and favourite WIFE, as Cabinet Secretary for Defence, means that Ruto is the DE FACTO minister of defence.

"It’s intended to MILITARIZE the State and PERSONALIZE power, in direct contravention of the Constitution.

"Ruto is following @KagutaMuseveni’s authoritarian script.

"He has become an existential threat to democracy, the rule of law, good governance, and the principles of constitutionalism.

"Therefore, in military-strategic terms, Kenyans must make August 8, 2024, Ruto’s WATERLOO,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

