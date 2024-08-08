Renowned activist BONIFACE MWANGI resurfaces after posting a cryptic message about being fed up with life.

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Renowned activist and award-winning photographer, Boniface Mwangi, has resurfaced a week after posting a cryptic message indicating that he had suicidal thoughts.

The cryptic tweet had his followers questioning whether he was alright.

Boniface stated that there comes a point in time when one is tired and ready to move on to the next life.

“Someone gets to a stage in life, and they decide this is it for them.

"They’re ready for the next world. The pain, troubles, and expectations of others in this world are too much.

"They exit the stage, celebrate their life. End of story,’’ he tweeted before deactivating his X account.

On Wednesday, August 7, activist Hanifa shared photos with Mwangi and his wife and said he was okay.

Hanifa advised Kenyans to ignore a photo circulating that suggested Mwangi was hurt.

“Please ignore the picture going around showing that Boniface Mwangi was hurt.

"He’s doing well and will be back with us ASAP.

"We soldier on and on. No looking back. Wishing love and grace to each and every one of you,” she tweeted.





















