Some Meru MCAs slept in the Assembly ahead of Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA's impeachment motion - She has been impeached for the third time (PHOTO).

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has been impeached for the third time in two years after MCAs voted in favor of the ouster motion.
Mwangaza was hounded from office after 49 MCAs voted in support of the motion, while 17 opposed it.
Three
members failed to avail themselves at the assembly for the impeachment vote.
Mwangaza's fate now lies with the Senate
She becomes the first governor to be impeached several
times in the country.
Some of
the MCAs slept in the assembly ahead of the impeachment motion.
See photo.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments