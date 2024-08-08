Some Meru MCAs slept in the Assembly ahead of Governor KAWIRA MWANGAZA's impeachment motion - She has been impeached for the third time (PHOTO).





Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has been impeached for the third time in two years after MCAs voted in favor of the ouster motion.

Mwangaza was hounded from office after 49 MCAs voted in support of the motion, while 17 opposed it.

Three members failed to avail themselves at the assembly for the impeachment vote.

Mwangaza's fate now lies with the Senate

She becomes the first governor to be impeached several times in the country.

Some of the MCAs slept in the assembly ahead of the impeachment motion.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.