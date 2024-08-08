Is popular Kenyan actor BRIAN OGANA battling depression? - His latest distressing video leaves tongues wagging (WATCH).





Thursday, August 8, 2024 - Celebrated Kenyan actor Brian Ogana, famously known for his role as Luwi Hausa in the Maria TV show, has left fans worried after posting a distressing video.

Luwi shared a short viral video clip expressing his frustration and exhaustion, sparking concerns about his well-being.

“It's been a minute... And it's taken me a while to just come out... I think I just can't do this anymore, and it's too much. This is it.... I can't. I can't do this anymore. I just can't,” he said.

Although he did not provide further context, his words have left fans concerned about his mental and emotional state.

Watch the video.

What is going on with Brian Ogana Luwi??? pic.twitter.com/pCNTfN5WLE — Omwamba 🇰🇪 (@omwambaKE) August 7, 2024

