Rapper T.I. arrested in mistaken identity case at Atlanta airport





Monday, August 5, 2024 - Rapper T.I. was arrested on Sunday night at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in a case of mistaken identity.

A warrant had been issued for another man named Clifford Harris, T.I.'s real name, who was wanted in Baltimore, Maryland. The suspect is wanted for alleged involvement in violent behavior toward a woman, stalking, and possibly involving a gun.

T.I. was taken from the airport to Clayton County Jail. Since the warrant was issued out of state, the arrest triggered an automatic extradition hearing.

T.I.'s attorney, Steve Sadow, told TMZ he got on the phone with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office and had T.I. released within two hours of his arrest. The judge reviewed and dismissed the extradition order. The Clifford Harris who is wanted reportedly weighs 205 pounds, while T.I. weighs 165 pounds.

The complaint was filed on June 13 this year.