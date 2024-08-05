Singer KEHLANI's baby daddy wants full custody of their daughter, fears she might become victim of a cult

Monday, August 5, 2024 - Kehlani's baby daddy, Javaughn Young-White, has filed a paternity petition seeking full custody of their daughter, Adeya Nomi, citing concerns over Kehlani's alleged involvement with a cult.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Javaughn
believes Kehlani has been influenced by a cult for the past few years, which he
claims is affecting how she raises their 5-year-old daughter. He alleges that
the cult leader has multiple s3xual assault accusations against him and fears
that Adeya could be at risk without court intervention.
Javaughn asserts that the cult leader has such control over
Kehlani that she now sees him as a threat to Adeya, leading her to prevent him
from seeing their daughter. He argues that due to Kehlani's hectic tour
schedule and her current environment, it is not a suitable setting for raising
their child.
Kehlani and Javaughn welcomed Adeya in 2019 but split up the
following year. Adeya has frequently appeared on her mother's Instagram and
even starred in the music video for "Little Story."
The court will now consider Javaughn's petition as both
parents prepare for the next steps in this custody dispute.
