Singer KEHLANI's baby daddy wants full custody of their daughter, fears she might become victim of a cult







Monday, August 5, 2024 - Kehlani's baby daddy, Javaughn Young-White, has filed a paternity petition seeking full custody of their daughter, Adeya Nomi, citing concerns over Kehlani's alleged involvement with a cult.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Javaughn believes Kehlani has been influenced by a cult for the past few years, which he claims is affecting how she raises their 5-year-old daughter. He alleges that the cult leader has multiple s3xual assault accusations against him and fears that Adeya could be at risk without court intervention.

Javaughn asserts that the cult leader has such control over Kehlani that she now sees him as a threat to Adeya, leading her to prevent him from seeing their daughter. He argues that due to Kehlani's hectic tour schedule and her current environment, it is not a suitable setting for raising their child.

Kehlani and Javaughn welcomed Adeya in 2019 but split up the following year. Adeya has frequently appeared on her mother's Instagram and even starred in the music video for "Little Story."

The court will now consider Javaughn's petition as both parents prepare for the next steps in this custody dispute.