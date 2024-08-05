Actor LEONARDO DICAPRIO suffers jellyfish sting during swim with girlfriend VITTORIA CERETTI







Monday, August 5, 2024 - Leonardo DiCaprio's relaxing yacht day in Sardinia took an unexpected turn when the actor had a run-in with some sea life.

The Oscar winner was enjoying a dip in the Mediterranean Sea with his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, when he encountered a jellyfish.

While swimming in the crystal blue waters with goggles, Leo suddenly emerged from the sea and called out for help, indicating a mark just below his tush. It was clear he had suffered a jellyfish sting or a bite of some sort.

DiCaprio quickly hopped beneath the yacht's outdoor shower, where his model girlfriend examined the wound closely. The yacht's crew sprang into action, treating the actor's injury by spraying it clean and drying it with a towel. Fortunately, the sting did not appear to be too serious, as Leo was later seen sharing a laugh with Vittoria over the incident.

Despite the mishap, DiCaprio's vacation continues unabated. He is currently enjoying time abroad with several celebrity friends, including Tobey Maguire, Lukas Haas, Edward Enninful, and Neelam Gill. Leo and Vittoria, who have been inseparable recently, have been making the most of their time together, soaking up the sun in Portofino earlier in their getaway.

DiCaprio and Ceretti's relationship, which began last summer, seems to be going strong. The famous bachelor had previously been linked to a string of high-profile women, including Gigi Hadid, Victoria Lamas, Camila Morrone, and Nina Agdal, among others.