Rapper RICK ROSS sued by disabled man for not making car show wheelchair accessible

Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Rick Ross is facing legal trouble as a new lawsuit claims that his popular Car & Bike Show failed to accommodate disabled attendees.
A man named Darris Straughter has filed a lawsuit against
the rapper, alleging that the event was not accessible for people with
disabilities, despite assurances to the contrary.
According to the lawsuit, Straughter said he was excited
about the opportunity to attend Ross's car show, which was marketed as a dream
event for car enthusiasts. However, his experience turned sour when the
wheelchair-accessible shuttle bus he was promised never arrived, leaving him
stranded in the parking lot for hours.
Straughter claims he went to great lengths to attend the
event, including selling his car to cover the costs of travel, lodging, and a
ticket to the show. He also alleges that he contacted the event organizers two
weeks in advance to request reasonable accommodations for his wheelchair, and
was assured that a shuttle would be available. Despite these assurances,
Straughter says the shuttle never materialized, forcing him to give away his
ticket and return to his hotel in frustration.
Adding to his grievances, Straughter claims that event
organizers had promised refunds to anyone who couldn't get into the event, but
says he never received any follow-up or compensation.
Straughter, represented by attorney John Hoover Esq., is now
suing Rick Ross for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and violation of the
Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA). The lawsuit seeks damages as well as a
court order mandating that future car shows provide proper disabled access.
