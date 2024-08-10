Rapper RICK ROSS sued by disabled man for not making car show wheelchair accessible







Saturday, August 10, 2024 - Rick Ross is facing legal trouble as a new lawsuit claims that his popular Car & Bike Show failed to accommodate disabled attendees.

A man named Darris Straughter has filed a lawsuit against the rapper, alleging that the event was not accessible for people with disabilities, despite assurances to the contrary.

According to the lawsuit, Straughter said he was excited about the opportunity to attend Ross's car show, which was marketed as a dream event for car enthusiasts. However, his experience turned sour when the wheelchair-accessible shuttle bus he was promised never arrived, leaving him stranded in the parking lot for hours.

Straughter claims he went to great lengths to attend the event, including selling his car to cover the costs of travel, lodging, and a ticket to the show. He also alleges that he contacted the event organizers two weeks in advance to request reasonable accommodations for his wheelchair, and was assured that a shuttle would be available. Despite these assurances, Straughter says the shuttle never materialized, forcing him to give away his ticket and return to his hotel in frustration.

Adding to his grievances, Straughter claims that event organizers had promised refunds to anyone who couldn't get into the event, but says he never received any follow-up or compensation.

Straughter, represented by attorney John Hoover Esq., is now suing Rick Ross for breach of contract, unjust enrichment, and violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA). The lawsuit seeks damages as well as a court order mandating that future car shows provide proper disabled access.